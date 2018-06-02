Horoscopes: Saturday, June 2, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Relationships have rules you agree upon and rules you don't even know exist. The next 24 hours will make you conscious of some in that second category.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The universe inside you is as vast and complicated as the one outside of you. Sometimes you can forget about this and focus on simple, small joys. Today, you have a sense of boundlessness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Though you don't want to live your life as though it's a fight, there are certain things to be constantly vigilant against, such as negativity, nastiness and any resistance that isn't right.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). By now it should be news to no one that the addictive nature of the internet and the social media culture of comparison can be an enemy of mental health. Question: How far is too far?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Movie directors can use flashbacks and alter the timeline of events for dramatic effect. Your memories and your expectations will serve as a "director's cut."

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's easy to do the right thing when it's also the thing you want to do. How do you make yourself want, though? There's some you-to-you hype that will happen today. Research for a pep talk.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Entertainment is the way to travel without leaving. Books, movies and music will take your mind on a mini-vacation and make you a fan of someone new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some

relationships are steady, if a little boring. Others are unpredictable. The same relationships that can take you to heaven can drag you through the muddy depths. Find careful doses.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). One drop of ink is all it takes to cloud the whole glass of water. Doubt is like that ink drop. It's why it's important to build your belief in yourself and hold on to your faith in general.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There is no universal "normal." Was it normal a hundred years ago? No. Is it normal for the majority of people? No. "Normal" is often a sales pitch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Environments fortify a certain tone. That timbre becomes the general song of the place. The more everyone agrees on what the vibration is, the harder it is for anyone to sing disharmoniously.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In an odd twist, the plans you make will actually help you embrace spontaneity and improvisation. You'll feel especially lively around air signs, which are Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 2). Heartfelt exchanges start your solar return on a sweet note. For three months, excitement happens in groups. There's magic in amping up your participation where you belong already or investigating new groups. Document life well in September. The financial changes at year-end help you live better in 2019. Aquarius and Pisces adore you. Lucky numbers: 13, 20, 5, 33 and 18.