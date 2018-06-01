Horoscopes: Friday, June 1, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The main determinant of today's outcome will be your will. Your ability or inability to accomplish a thing is defined only by your inner determination to do so.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Whining is the noise animals make to signal frustration, fear and distress. The young human animal produces among the most annoying whines of all. Mature humans figure out a way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's the perfect combination inside your head. You have the ambition of an artist and the mindset of an engineer. From this space, you're poised to do your best.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sometimes one size fits none. The generic advice will be off – not just for you but for everyone. Success starts with a strategy that fits your understanding of yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Each person's mind is unique. Your experience will overlap with that of another, but it's not the same. One of the best gifts we can give each other today is to listen to the details of an experience without comparing it to our own.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are able to be very honest with yourself, and this is why today will be an important milestone. If your reason for not moving forward is really more of an excuse, you'll figure out a way around it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's something you find odd about the mind: that you can have the most vivid show flashing inside your head and no one else can see it. Your intellectual air-sign nature will be activate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are experiences that are really beyond words... perhaps most experience is. But if you try, with whatever words you have, you might be surprised at how it helps you process and appreciate what's happened.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Through the ages, fearful, repressive societies have branded anyone different as "ill," even though communities of all kinds are made stronger by diversity. We will be as strong as what we accept in ourselves and others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Exercise will be the panacea. Moving your body, blood and breath will move your mood, emotions and destiny. Even though exercise isn't always about comfort, the more you enjoy it, the more likely you'll be to come back to it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The astronauts go so high they can see the whole of their country at once; then the home continent; then all of Mother Earth. Relatedly, the division between you and your love will dissolve as you rise higher and higher above it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Each of the 100 billion of your brain cells has the mark of you inside it – the DNA to prove it's yours. When you expand and change your mind, universes inside you do the same.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 1). This solar return will give you more time to focus on the people and interests that feed your soul – not because something opens up, but because you decide to cut out interference and take charge of your joy. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 4, 44, 48 and 30.