Horoscopes: Thursday, May 31, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Success is a simple formula for you today. You'll trade your solution to a person who can use it for her problem.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today, you're trying to hit that high note. Once you find it, move on. When you start to feel great about the situation, ask no further questions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When attraction takes the form of infatuation, the excitement floats up like a helium balloon. It's a fun ride, though it's important to know that what goes up always comes down.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your inventive mind is sparkling with potential today, so put it to good use. Think about the problems that plague people. Don't doubt you could be the one to create what people dearly want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you know you're going to be in something for a long time, you'd better make sure it's comfortable. This applies to homes, clothes and relationships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Every person who walks the planet is flawed. Surround yourself with people whose flaws you can tolerate, because to spend your minutes raging against another's flaws is futility.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Spread your attention around today, otherwise things get too intense. If you place too much emotion on one person or subject, other things will fall out of balance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Most people don't like going places where they feel they must always be "on." Comfortable is good. You'll rack up the nice interactions today and this goes a great way toward creating a sense of stability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The tendency is to fantasize about a future in which things will be and feel different, more fun, more exciting... but actually how you feel today is a gauge of how you might feel tomorrow. So feel great today!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's nothing to be done about the parts you can't control. It will go wrong; it will go right. The best you can do is to extract an interpretation that helps you feel joyful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've so much to teach others and yet you don't realize it because it's difficult to see what you already know. Being around people who are different from you will give you a more accurate perspective of what you have to offer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Another one of those counterintuitive social rules will apply to today's interactions: The more you try to impress, the less impressed they are. The answer isn't to be careless; it's to be carefree.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 31). In business and in love it will happen the same way. The more self-contained, autonomous and independent you are, the more people will want to be a part of your life and work. Deals will be struck in July. Family will have wonders to celebrate together in 2019. Your education will pay off, and you'll decide to further it, too. Capricorn and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 41, 20, 6, 31 and 9.