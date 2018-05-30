Horoscopes: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Social grace is at least as much about knowing what to say as it is about leaving room for others to be themselves. You'll nail this and enjoy the trajectory things take because of it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When it comes to making others happy, no striving or straining will be necessary. Do what's natural, and then rest. Working too hard to please people will only make you a prisoner, trapped in the bars of needing their approval.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's the same on the "Wheel of Fortune" board as it is in life. The more turned letters, the easier to fill in the blanks. Ask for clues and the action will be obvious.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be connecting with those you haven't seen in a while. You might feel like you can't get to the hanging out part until you play catch-up, but go for the hanging out. It's what you both need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's not the big events that determine what a relationship is. It's the forgettable Wednesdays that are made somehow unforgettable by the unique laughter and love you share with each other.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The deep conversation between I and me will not lead anywhere productive, rather it's a dialogue that tends to corkscrew down to a basement of moods. For a lift, focus your energy on others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's not a "right" moment for things to happen, just a moment in which things do happen because 1) they have built up to where they must, or 2) you follow the impulse to make them happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you choose something that, it turns out, you don't like so much after all, do not stick with it out of a loyalty, fear or a sense of challenge. It won't serve anyone in the long run, least of all you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's an excellent habit you've developed – not offering up information unless you're pretty sure. This works toward building your reputation. People will trust what you say because you say what you know to be true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Clicking with someone's sense of humor is nothing to take for granted. Humor requires a match of so many factors that it's quite rare for people to make each other laugh on a regular basis.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Meetings will be far more interesting when you have a stake in what goes down. Prepare yourself with questions and information about your side of things.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you show up, you aim to do so with at least as much enthusiasm as you had back when you accepted the invitation. You'll keep this in mind before accepting new invitations today.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 30). You long ago realized that you're the one who gives your life meaning and the lengths you'll go to do that will make this a magical year. You'll make a courageous move before June is over that sets the tone for the year. Business favors you in July and August. New friends bring joy and fun to 2019. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 2, 22, 28 and 39.