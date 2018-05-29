Horoscopes: Tuesday, May 29, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In situations in which one person's preference or opinion is tacitly understood to carry more weight than everyone else's – enough! You might dismantle the unjust power structure by simply refusing to take part in it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll invest your attention and hours in what makes you happy. It's a great strategy. You can't go wrong with this – not in the long term, and not over the course of this day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What good is it to feel another person's pain unless one is also moved to help relieve it? Your compassion hits you like a call to action today, and this could significantly alter your original plans.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Technically, discoveries are made by those who got there first, though they are often credited to those who got there loudest, most powerfully and with great support. How important is it to stake your claim?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll get together with people who happen to be in a different mood than you are. So, whose mood prevails? Do both meet somewhere in the middle? Hopefully, the better mood will lift the other.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Work fast so you can play slow, or at least play without distraction for nice blocks of time. This will be a reward to savor, and, better yet, it will lead to more of the same.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Loving people do not always get to choose how that love gets distributed. You'll set out to direct your focus on one who always rewards it, and yet there will be others who need you more. That's just how it goes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As much as you would like to be able to explore every option, there won't be time for meandering. Your intuition will come in the form of a preference. It will be practically impossible to miss this one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be in a position to lead. The first order of business is to help the others see what there is to want. Create an appetite for what's in it for them. Tell a part of the story that will make people wonder what's next.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While rejection is a necessary part of life, there's no reason to put yourself in the position to risk rejection today. You'll talk to people who want to talk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Check in with each member of your group to make sure everyone is on the same page. When you all work together you'll turn out a result all will be proud to claim.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When the situation doesn't feel right, that doesn't make it wrong; it's just not for you. Trust enough to walk away so you can find something right for you.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 29). There are deep habits and essential interactions forming in the first part of this solar return, so try and repeat only the actions you firmly believe contribute to your happiness and well-being. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 12, 6 and 30.