Horoscopes: Sunday, May 27, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The path of normalcy is well-worn and comfortable to walk. Yet you'll veer off – brave the weeds and rocks, all in the name of knowing your own wilderness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some illusions are fun to keep, and if there also happens to be nothing to gain by breaking their spell, what's the harm in letting them spin a little magic into your world?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are those who bond by putting themselves on a pedestal and criticizing the rest of the world. It's not a lasting model. Sooner or later, someone falls off and/or is usurped. Beware of bonding in ways that are hard to sustain.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It will be on you to keep the morale of the group buoyant. This will be made so much easier by choosing the right topics of conversation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When the schedule or lineup changes, flow with it. People will drop in and out of the planned order, and all of these twists will wind up being for the best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Whatever helps you step out of a typical perspective will be lucky for you today. This could be a piece of entertainment, a new venue, or a conversation with someone very different from you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe you don't even realize it, but there's a bit of work you've been avoiding. If you can get to the bottom of your secret reasons for not wanting to tackle this, you'll handle the work with little effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Because of your open-minded approach to problem-solving, your awareness will sail high and plunge low in service of the solutions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You resist doing what everyone else is doing because it's more fun for you to find your own way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Lopsided situations get your attention. Honesty is what's needed now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). One

aspect of your life is getting old. Something will take its place. Look around.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may find that you crave more attention than you usually feel you need, and there's nothing wrong with this. You deserve to be acknowledged and cared for!

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 27). All the attention and praise you get in the early part of this solar return will render it unnecessary to hang on to situations that were only there to serve your ego. You've a true desire to serve others, perhaps by being a leader in thought and deed toward a brighter tomorrow. Your means increase, and so will your vitality. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 9, 11, 49 and 16.