Horoscopes: Saturday, May 26, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you can swing it, the right time to repair an item will be the minute it's broken.

Broken things are bad feng shui.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is in a moment when cracking a joke might seem most inappropriate or potentially offensive that you are likely to find out the positive force of humor – necessary and relieving.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What's the point in having joy if you're not able to enjoy it? And shouldn't you be proud of your pride? Wherever you are emotionally, let it be. Sink into it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The change you want to see in others (perhaps one "other" in particular) is the change you'll request of yourself. It is in leading by example that you will alter the course of a relationship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may not be sure how high to set the bar. You want candidates to choose from, after all. If none are forthcoming, it's impossibly high. And don't worry: It's easy to tell when it's too low.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Those who take pleasure in the success of others have no trouble finding, joining or running in circles of excellence. You are at a table of winners today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Love is complicated, if not now, then sooner or later; that much is unavoidable. However, don't confuse "complicated" with "creepy," which has nothing to do with love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You work hard, and then it's time to rest. That's not a step you can skip without consequence. If you don't make time for rest, rest will happen anyway and without regard to your other plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Focusing on others won't always bring happiness, but obsessive self-focus is a dependable route to unhappiness. You'll strike a mighty fine balance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You started out with natural talent, but you're getting even better as you go. It's like you were meant for this. It's what you're good at. And because of this you don't need a whole lot of external validation. You know.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Plan ahead. Where are you leaving yourself vulnerable to interruption? The stops and starts will cost you, but with a little forethought, this and other obstacles to success will be preventable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Dating isn't a game, though it's been turned into one by television networks and board game manufacturers. Both people should be winning. No one should be considered "the prize."

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (MAY 26). The bonds of love strengthen. Stay versatile. There will be times to step up and be that stable person who takes care of the situation and other times when you should let people care for you, because that grows the bond too. Epic fun in June and September. Business gets serious and exciting in July and December. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 24, 40, 1 and 15.