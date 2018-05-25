Horoscopes: Friday, May 25, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's minor things that happen today. Your interpretation of events will influence your destiny (and mood!) more than the events themselves.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Certain people have proven to be so much trouble for you that you know to avoid them completely. As for the unknown trouble sources – it's just a sense you get, and today an extremely accurate one. Heed your own warning.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have an excellent rapport with a lot of people. But what you have with one person is more. It's a deep connection, made possible by your intimate understanding of this person's pain and joy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You may be in line for a certain product, but it's not the product you're after. You want the experience – the dance. You want the story this quest is sure to give you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You wonder if the right sort of partnership could lift you to a new place. What would the relationship have to be? What would you ask of the other person? There may be a way to embody these things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The saying goes: "You get out what you put in." That's not entirely true. If you wanted the same thing you put in, you'd just keep it. As for the trades you're currently making, some no longer seem fair or worth it. Change it up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If a tourist came into your life right now, that person would see some parts as romantic, fascinating, and fun, and other parts as uncomfortable. What do you see with your "tourist" eyes?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Most people wait for holidays and breaks to spend time with the ones they love, but you don't have to. You can create the moments. You'll be inspired to make up your own meaningful events.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Believing is a funny thing. You sometimes believe in things you know aren't real because it's more interesting that way, or because everyone is doing it, or because what the belief encompasses is more real than reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are a number of things far more contagious than head colds: manners of thought, emotional expressions, luck, attitudes, sayings, skills, abilities... You'll be picking up plenty.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You want clarity, productivity, high energy, and success. Well, you want at least three of those things anyway. If you can convince yourself, the impediments will fall away.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). For a discipline to make a difference in your life it must be constant in nature. Repetition is the only way a practice can become ingrained as character.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 25). You are learning to use your emotions (both positive and negative) for what they can give the world. Joy is a contagion. Anger is motivation. What you used to envy others for, you now embody. This new relationship to your feelings will translate into improved relationships and successful projects. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 9, 20, 33 and 14.