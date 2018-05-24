Horoscopes: Thursday, May 24, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Astronomers now believe gold and heavy elements are the result of neutron star collisions. Similarly, a remarkable conflict you've been through has given you something rare and valuable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Remind yourself of the good you've done. When you slip, it's a momentary forgetting of your true trajectory, which is of compassion and glory.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People will behave in a peculiar manner. That you are observant is a gift to all, as so many are too selfish to even know the mystery is in the offering.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Find your knowledge counterpart, the person who knows what there is to know, and you'll cover the rest, or vice versa.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today, the smallest action can cause terrible or wonderful circumstances for another person. Your sense of responsibility will help you make a difference.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's very difficult to assess character under ideal and public circumstances. Anyone can act like they're doing the right thing in church or other societal structures. Character is what a person does when left to his or her own devices.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Debts will be settled. Pay what you owe and collect what's owed to you. As long as there's agreement on the terms, today's transactions will be smooth and convenient for all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In regards to projects, dates and canoe rides, it goes smoothly when one person is designated to steer. Decide who it is and stick to that decision for the remainder of the journey.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today will be like testing day at school. A high level of focus will be required. As long as everyone rises to the occasion, each with eyes exclusively on his or her own paper, all will be well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll join forces to build something cool – maybe an actual structure or more likely a process to accomplish a shared goal. Your choice of project will determine the people you'll be hanging around.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sometimes you don't know what you've bottled up until you talk it out. Then again, different people bring out different sides of you. Not all that comes out represents who you are or your true feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The word is filled with people of varied preferences and tolerances. Because of this, no one can be everyone's cup of tea. You're comfortable with who you are, so you don't need everyone to like you.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 24). This solar return will be marked by your fascination with the inner workings of things, people and more. You'll absorb so much that by this time next year you'll be navigating your life differently just to integrate all you've learned. Ask for more than you feel you should when the deal is on the table in October. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 20, 1, 5 and 17.