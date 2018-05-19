Horoscopes: Sunday, May 20, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You depend on others for many of your needs, but you don't necessarily stop and wonder what goes into producing the results. Today changes that.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Control your destiny by consciously taking responsibility for your thoughts. Though you can't totally control them, with forethought you can steer them in the right direction. Stick to your stance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). New people will make the social scene exciting. To be clear, the actual people aren't the exciting part; that they're new is what makes it interesting.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be happy because you decided to be happy and you stuck with it. Does that seem overly simplified? Perhaps so, but it will work for you today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll like being a witness but resent being a judge. So avoid being put in that position, and let's hope no one will ask for your opinion. Avoid the question.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). History is art that includes facts. The version you hear today will be obviously colored and slanted by the storyteller. Consider the teller's motives.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You could stand to have more in your personal arsenal in terms of creative expression and stress reduction. Explore the latest trends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's something comforting and heartwarming in the way you talk. For instance, your child-directed conversations will radiate warmth, and your pet-directed speech makes all feel playful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This day will present an opportunity for personal growth. This is only the beginning of it. The days to come will bring the chance to fine-tune aspects of your life you may have neglected.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's nothing wrong with vacillating, hedging your bets or riding the fence. However, there are great rewards for being bold instead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When the chips are down, the straight-up Superman-type hero gets the call. But people would rather hang out with the more relatable flawed hero.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love takes time, yet it doesn't feel as if it takes much effort. Because when you really love someone, the work of love feels as natural as breathing.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 20). You're extremely self-sufficient, yet you also recognize that to give is a real human need. If you don't let people help you, you are denying them the satisfaction of contribution. Gifts will be bestowed on you periodically. In time, you'll pay forward the many blessings, but for now, just enjoy! Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 31, 5, 12 and 15.