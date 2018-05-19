Horoscopes: Saturday, May 19, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When action meets opportunity, things take off. But without truth, those things can go as fast and far as they want and they will not make a lick of difference. Truth will create change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're game for whatever way the adventure is delivered, and so you're guaranteed to have one. If it's offered to you on a platter, you'll eat it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Competitive people will posture and strut. The true contenders go under the radar to accomplish something meaningful.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The Buddhist figure called Guanyin hears the cries of the world and responds in the manner of a loving mother. Maternal love will come to you today, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today, the big thing will be confidence. When you have that, you won't need much else. Of course, getting confidence is no small accomplishment. Scrutinize and reward yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you like a certain style of doing things, you appreciate all that falls inside that order. The actual results become less important, it's the manner in which those results are delivered.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). That humans can behave like wild animals is not news to you. In fact, you're more impressed by (and skeptical of) long-range domesticity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being very strong in your sense of self, you accept that others are entitled to think and do things differently. And they will. In fact, they'll surprise you with how differently they see the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

Apply the dictates of nature across the board. Leaves change, but change doesn't leave. You'll busy yourself with planning for what's next.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The value of hard work goes deep into the human psyche, though smart work is quickly taking the starring role. If you keep your nose to the grindstone for too long, you won't have a nose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are many layers of lies to cut through before you get to anything you can work with. Even if you ask the right question, the truth won't be delivered. The truth is somewhere deeper.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If no one is on your side, you'll assume the position of your own best advocate. You'll have to for survival. If you have a lot of people on your side, you begin to play devil's advocate. This is a natural product of the luxury of support.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 19). Your psychic powers are strong. You'll think of someone, and then they'll call or show up in another way. It's no mistake, and it happens many times over the course of this solar return. You'll accept the benefits of good karma in July and clear the way for better times, too. Your friendship circle opens. Loving commitments happen. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 8, 32, 11 and 28.