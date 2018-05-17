Horoscopes: Thursday, May 17, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Default settings are the most often used because changing them takes effort. Work to make defaults awesome and awesomeness will be your default.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Fantastic deals abound today, and you're a magnet for them. You'll get more than you pay for regardless of how much you put in, even if it's a whole lot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Commit fully to what's going on now, even though you can see where it's all headed. This will soon be the old way of doing things, but until that time, it's the right way of doing things.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do not underestimate the unpredictable power of an unexciting environment. People in a static situation are likely to make choices that they would never make any other place. These are choices made out of sheer boredom.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Hints are for those who don't know each other very well. When it comes to your loved ones, hinting will be a waste of time. You know and trust each other, and no one is going to get offended if you just say what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don't have control over what people are reminded of when they deal with you. Their memories are their own. What you can do is gain influence by learning about the associations.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you rely on someone too much and/or too regularly it will interfere with your usual state of self-sufficiency. Steps toward independence will bring good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you love something enough you don't mind dealing with all the tedious, irritating stuff that goes along with it. Talent may boil down to a simple matter of loving something enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Taking care of yourself is essential to the success of the group. The progress you make today will only be possible because you've done so. When you win, your people win, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone has an accent; it's just not called that by others who speak the same way. You'll be lucky today when you go where your contribution will be considered novel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People say that there are no bad questions. But there are so many excellent questions, why waste time with useless ones that can only lead you down an unsatisfying and unproductive path?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're a pro among amateurs today. With so much to teach, it will be difficult to hold back. And yet if anyone is to learn from you, it will be because they had the curiosity and will to drag the information out of you.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 17). Do not worry about succeeding in any terms laid out for you by others. This kind of success is false and unobtainable. It's like an escalator that keeps producing new steps in front of you. Instead, answer the questions of your soul this year and you will be fulfilled in love, ideas and resources. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 39, 13 and 47.