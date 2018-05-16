Horoscopes: Wednesday, May 16, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The shortcut will be obvious - someone will point to it with a sign. The long and viable path won't be obvious, but if you're quiet, you'll sense it. You'll have to clear some brush to get started.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In your mind, it's not enough for you to just show up. You want to show up and know that they feel you there. You want to show up and make sure that people will miss you when you don't.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Efficiency is partly about good planning and mostly about dealing well with people. When people feel part of the team, they'll place a high priority on what needs to be accomplished for the win.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have someone powerful on your side, rooting for you to do whatever it takes for maximum vitality – and that someone is you. All success will spring from taking excellent care of yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Should you knock yourself out to try and win over the very skeptical powers that be, or should you run the other direction? Choose the action that will make you feel the best about yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The magic and momentum will begin when your goals match up nicely with the goals of another. If this isn't happening, it's not you; it's the situation. Keep moving and looking for a match.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your sensitivity to diet is turned up today, and you'll be more affected than usual by the foods you eat. Make a plan and stick to it no matter what.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being able to control your state of mind will be huge. To determine the state that would be most suited to the job and then have the self-mastery to move your head there ... Well, that pretty much guarantees success today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The least powerful people are the ones who believe they are small. They'll show this by being nasty to underlings. Truly important people treat everyone with respect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The situation you're in today is not a zero-sum game. People need what you're offering just as much as they need what others are offering. You're in direct competition with no one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There will be those who look at everything as a "you" problem or a "me" problem. Those are the hardest ones to deal with. If you can create a team mentality, then everything will turn into "we," and you'll all get a lot accomplished.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People don't want to be told what to do. They don't even want to be told what other people did to create success. People just want acknowledgment. Share a kind word, and they'll be all ears.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 16). Much of your story is outside of your control, but when you take charge of what you can, you'll create an improved and truly customized future for yourself. Three key allies will help you. Recognize who's on your side. June and September bring easy money. Pisces and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 40, 33, 8 and 45.