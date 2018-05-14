Horoscopes: Monday, May 14, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Unique qualities come naturally to you. Build on that originality. Steer away from "one size fits all"-type goals. Trying to make something fit everyone is a good way to make it fit no one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll never have enough time to impart what you know in detail. So choosing your stories well and telling them succinctly will be your key to making sure everyone has understood you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Wanting and needing – what a position to be in! If you can rid yourself of both conditions, you'll get the best deals and arrangements possible. Also, don't be afraid to negotiate. You're great at it!

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You want to know exactly what you're dealing with, what's going to be expected of you, what work came before yours and where it's likely to go next. The more you can find out the better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You feel you can predict what people are going to do on the grand scale by correctly analyzing what they do on the small one. Your skill at this is pretty impressive today, and you'll be very accurate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's easier to settle in when circumstances are not all that much different from the ones you already know; however, you didn't come all this way to repeat the same pattern. Accept discomfort as part of growth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have people in the same group working toward the same goal who view things differently. Not only is this OK; it's preferred. It makes your group strong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are people who develop crushes quickly and with very little basis. Know that they will just as quickly lose those crushy feelings. Enjoy each temporary stage for what it's worth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're an inclusive person, but if you don't create and protect your schedule, you may regret it later. People want your time. Before you agree, decide how well this fits into your plan.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll be a bridge between people, closing the gap that exists because of cultural and generational differences. The reason you can do this is that you know both worlds very well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You want quick answers and would love to have a guarantee, yet such things aren't in the cards today. Settle in for the whole story. Expect that people will do their best. It's as good as it gets, which won't be half bad.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Relationships mature as soon as the people in them do. It can be a function of being in the relationship, but what happens outside it will start the growth spurt.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 14). The travel you do will pay off in joy, education and dollars. People are added to your inner circle, and they will lift your experience during this jubilant solar return. As you become a more loving and tolerant partner, something magical happens: The change you wanted occurs without your involvement. Leo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 24, 32, 29 and 40.