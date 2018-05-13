Horoscopes: Sunday, May 13, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are new questions, decisions and possibilities on this threshold of your life. You are capable of handling all of it, but it will require you to enlarge your philosophical perspective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's not so much that you remember what happened; it's that you remember and so that's what happened. Focus on the best and most helpful memories.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). How much optimism can you handle? The benefits of a sunny attitude will give you an outside tolerance level without robbing you of the humor.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's not a question of what's available to have (which is, of course, more than you need, more than is good for you, more than you're interested in). Rather, it's a question of what is worth having.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Not all fears are scary in an immediate way. Some creep in out of the background over time and begin to take the form of monsters like regret. Face mild fears.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Anything that forces you to take a new vantage and explore what can be seen from that point can be considered a creativity aid. If it leads to more ideas, it will be good for your project.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Nineteenth-century economist Henry George said, "Man is the only animal whose desires increase as they are fed; the only animal that is never satisfied."

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You've executed an action so many times that it's hard to imagine you once feared it. And that thing you fear now will soon become just another thing you've mastered, as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Learning of the purest kind doesn't offer grades. Instead, it gives a skill, some understanding, maybe even wisdom. These are the things you'll get today for paying attention at the school of life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There will be a rank and order to adhere to. In all honesty, this is probably randomly assigned, as there are very few true meritocracies in the world. So if you don't like how things are ranked, consider changing the ranking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Before we have a real-life relationship experience with a person, there's a fantasy version to hold its place. This is why many who have met their heroes liked the relationship better before that meeting occurred.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're trying to figure out how to do it faster. Consider doing half as much and then taking your time. It will not only be done faster; you'll look cooler doing it.