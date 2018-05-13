Horoscopes: Saturday, May 12, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll witness works of whimsy and wonder, "Who has time for that?" Clearly, somebody who thought it was important enough. This will be oddly empowering to you. Your own whimsy is important, too, after all!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The thing inside you that wants to dance will not stand by much longer. The call of the music will soon be too irresistible. So the question now is – partner or no partner?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Think twice before you add anything because any addition at all will change the whole picture. There is no way around it. More moving parts means more complexity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are obvious problems with this path, but that doesn't mean you're on the wrong one. If you can figure out your path through supposed contradictions, you can help others do the same.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're working on something significant, yet your approach is playful. You're like a pen making spontaneous marks on the paper world – doodling for fun and profit, working out the intricacies of life with your whimsy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People describe what's happening in the senses with words that apply across all five. The word "sharp" can apply to a note that leans up, a line that cuts through, a cheese that curls the tongue... and your mind in general today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll leave one situation and enter a better one. After this, it's going to be hard for you to think of anything as lost ever again. What's lost is never gone, it's someplace else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). All who wander are not lost, and all who meander are not wasting time. The sparks of imagination will count for something later. This is all adding up to something more tangible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you help someone grow, you will learn things again, the way they learn things. Together you'll move through the electric moment that bridges not knowing to knowing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you're embarrassed by what you did a few years back, that's an excellent sign of your growth. If you're embarrassed by what you did a few weeks back, good! You're now improving on a rapid scale.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Enjoy the benefit of experience. You're mellowing out. You've learned what's worth paying excited attention to and what's not. You know how to handle things, so you can relax even while taking on more.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are many things you could add to your practice in the name of getting good. But to get great will require you to go the opposite direction. Eliminate every extraneous element and isolate only what works.