Horoscopes: Friday, May 11, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To display riches and titles with pride leads to downfall. Ultimately you want to improve lives, which you can't do if you don't get the sale.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Be comfortable and happy. The losses are temporary – so are the gains. If you rise high enough, you'll notice that even the most permanent-seeming losses and gains are insignificant.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will have absolutely no problem coming up with a new idea. The hardest part will be believing this, which you must. Otherwise it will be impossible to pry your mind from the old idea. Let it go.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'd love to exceed expectations in life, but this is not only an unreasonable thing to ask of yourself, if you were to achieve it you'd annoy all around you. Choose one area to master.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once you find what works, you have to ask yourself if you really need to keep all the rest. You tell yourself that you'll use it from time to time, but will you really? You're extremely efficient, after all. Maybe you should liberate the excess.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are doors in your mind that open into places you really don't need to go, maybe ever, but certainly not today. So if you find yourself standing on the threshold, your hand resting nonchalantly on the knob, think better of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Make your goal public. This will be scary, mainly because it sets up some accountability that you'll probably only appreciate when you make it to your goal. That's the same reason it will be effective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know what's universally liked? Nothing and no one. If it's great, it's attracting attention both positive and negative. So don't read the comments until you've executed your vision your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

Before you extend a topic of conversation or post on a subject, you ask yourself how it's going to impact others. Quite simply, if they're not going to be better for it, find another direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). This isn't right for every day, but the best way to deal with stress today is to avoid it entirely. Consider building your day differently from the ground up so that you don't even have to participate in that stressful situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll really enjoy imagining a fantasy future in vivid detail-the one you want, of course, not the one you don't. Why would you make that mistake? Many do, but not you. Not today!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). With all the choices out there, it would be wrong to assume others have the same likes as you. People who seem to have similar tastes will surprise you with how varied they can be.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (MAY 11). There will be glamour and excitement to boast of, but that's not the good part. Your willingness to offer up compassion, steer clear of gossip, and participate in efforts that focus on the highest and best resonance of humanity that will elevate you. Life changing commitment in September. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 4, 8, 11 and 26.