Horoscopes: Thursday, May 10, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's all going to go great, largely because of your social brilliance. What's your secret? You know how to relax and listen. You'll catch on to wisps of feeling in others and respond in kind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Others see the magic trick; you'll look for the secret. Others see the risk; you'll look for the possibility. Others see the action; you'll look for the motivation. Curiosity will land you in the honey.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Glitches will occur, yet if you don't give them too much attention – quickly file them away in the "well, that happened" category and move on – all will go well.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll change your mind. Something you once had time for now seems like a waste. A Virgo or Libra can help you set up your personal business for a smoother flow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are those who will turn absolutely anything into a competition. As for you, you don't think of yourself as a particularly competitive person until someone encroaches on your turf.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're pretty clear about the boundaries of what you're willing to do. Threats and ultimatums won't be necessary, because you either do things or don't. This speaks volumes. People get you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The complaint is covering up something else. Maybe it's a brag posing as a complaint, or maybe it's a cry for attention and love. Listen deeper and see whether you can hear what the underlying need might be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're brave. No question about that. So you don't have to take unnecessary risks to prove anything. All the excitement you need will be had by way of intelligent, thoughtful process.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be direct and honest, with a lightness that others find charming. You'll get right to the point. You'll explain what you need and why and find out pretty quickly who's a good fit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The answer today will involve putting people to work. This is more effective than any other way of starting a relationship or fostering loyalty.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're not the only one engaged in an internal battle. There are thousands of others. Just knowing this may be enough to give you the strength to sort it out, but if not, reach out and ask for help.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Everyone needs attention. Some days, you need a little more of it, and this is one of those days. Good news: You'll have an audience for as long as you're willing to work for people's focus.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 10). You're the best kind of impressionable this year. Being around people with different lifestyles will make you appreciate certain things about your own. It will also inspire you to change a few things. You'll benefit from the sale of valuables in July. A new chapter will begin with an October alliance. Your talent will open doors in 2019. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 16, 14, 25 and 33.