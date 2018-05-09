Horoscopes: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The love (philos) of wisdom (sophia) is philosophy. You'll be thinking a lot about your personal philosophy, deciding what it is (and whether it's changed), honing it and living it more fully.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A person's character is only as great as he or she treats the weakest in the group. Be very wary of anyone who seems to take advantage of (or be oblivious to) those in a down position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be drawn to connect. You have a lot to share, but you won't know what it is until you get into the jazz of social interaction. Even you will be surprised by the interesting tidbits that come up.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are in perfect step with your people, and it is for this very reason that you're able to step back and create a new rhythm. Think of it as a syncopation that keeps everything livelier.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll put your heart into what you make. People who experience your creation will feel this, perhaps experiencing it as an intangible tug on their own heartstrings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your service is a sacrifice, yet you may also be paid for it. That fact doesn't take anything away from the gift you give when you dedicate yourself to doing the job with full attention and love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). This is a time to do full disclosure, be totally transparent and show your work. You will create bonds as you fascinate others. They point out your strengths and help you see mistakes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Usually, you know when to step in and lend a hand. If the day needs saving, you'll save it. But today brings up some gray area. You may not be sure whether it's your place or your turn. Pause.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't want to be repetitive, but the fact is that they won't get it unless you repeat yourself. Say it differently each time or say it the same; that doesn't matter. If it's worth saying, it's worth repeating.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll have some self-editing to do today. You'll pump up the fun parts, amplify the essential, ax the superfluous, nix the unnecessary. All this polish is only possible because you once put it all out there. You should be proud!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're wary of being sold, as you should be. When it's a good match, you don't need to be sold. When it's something you believe in, need and will use up, you'll go all in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There won't be a lot of transactions that absolutely must happen today. So you can turn off the distractions and concentrate on what's necessary, which will be producing and creating.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 9). You look younger than you did last year. Way to annoy your friends! You'll complete a big project, revel in freedom for weeks and then quickly be immersed in a new interest. In July, you'll either move or refresh your digs. The work you do to improve daily routines will open unforeseen lucky opportunity. In September, you'll cash in. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 12, 39, 4 and 14.