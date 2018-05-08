Horoscopes: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every person you encounter over today is someone who needs to be there. It's all on track and as it should be. Maybe it's not how you would have planned it, but it's time to trust what is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be first on the scene, first to get the memo, first to hear the whisper of a new idea, first to join in with the giggle of novelty. Being first comes with a choice: to share or not to share?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You like making people laugh. If they are smiling around you today, you'll feel you've done your job. Those who think this doesn't count as work are wrong.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can see clearly where a project needs to land, so work backward. Begin where you are and visualize to the best of your ability to do it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). All is well and everything is working toward the highest and best. Repeat often, especially when things are not going according to your plan. Leos are lucky for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The truth has consequences that will be weighed against the consequences of lies. In other words, people will tell as much truth as they think they can tell without getting into trouble.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Observe the difference between what's smart and what's wise. Knowledge is not wisdom. The recitation of wisdom is not wisdom. Wisdom is a concentrated extract from a body of experience accumulated over time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One of the hardest things you'll do is something that no one is asking of you: to socialize. It's an implicit expectation. Light interaction will be expected, even when you're not in the mood.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's good for the whole group when the strongest are supported, encouraged and rewarded. However, the strong must never be prized above the weak, who have just as much to teach us.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Friendships have highs and lows just like romantic relationships do, but without the pressure to get married or break up over it. Differences in sensibility and simple misunderstandings will be easily overcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Science doesn't lie, but it will often tell the story of the human being who executed it, funded it, and in turn, did so when needing things to go a certain way. When you get the proof, look for the proof behind that.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe you need more money to finish what you started, but that's only part of it. "Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other one thing." - Abraham Lincoln

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (MAY 8). This will go down as one of your most prosperous years. You'll put family first and take care of your own, but community also matters to immensely, as you really feel that everyone is your family. Because of this focus on others, you'll be lavished in love and attention. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 50, 37, 24 and 19.