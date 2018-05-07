Horoscopes: Monday, May 7, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It really doesn't matter who is deserving and who isn't. You're glad it's not your job to decide anyway. To extend goodwill in every direction regardless of circumstance is to expand your heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Bring happy thoughts to your dream. Encourage yourself. Also, let no person bring unhappy or discouraging light to it. Dreams need protection, especially when they are young.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you have to speculate about what happened, the stories you formulate may take on wilder or darker or more saturated colors than were actually in the picture. So don't be coy. Just ask.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Teamwork is almost everything today, and you'll love working with people with different strengths and weaknesses. Your role in this is clearly vital.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People have their own definition of the good life, and it's different at different ages and stages. Your appetites in regard to this are changing. It will bring you clarity to ask what you really want now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Mystery is an invitation to imagination and creativity. You've got plenty of both. That's why you appreciate a story that doesn't spell out every last detail and a plan that leaves room for freestyle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've brought plenty of plans to fruition. You've also abandoned plans just as soon as you could tell they were a lost cause. You're getting better and better at calling these things, which is why you should trust yourself now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People make books, and books make people. What would society be without the ideas, structures and journeys that have been laid out in pen ink? You can and will mold yourself through reading in the weeks to come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can look for any solution on the internet, but you still would rather tell a live person and get an answer that comes out of the rough, improvisational connection of human interaction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Whatever gets you up and out of yourself and your known rhythm today will be good for your life. While there may be nothing wrong with your routine, it will still hold you back if it's all you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People will always return to the places and people that make them feel welcome. You'll be careful to receive each interaction with a hospitable attitude.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're not big on fiction and fantasy these days. You'd rather be impressed by what really happened, which is often more surprising than what anyone could make up.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 7). Some of last year's ambitions will fall to the wayside as you go exploring in the next 10 weeks to come up with a much better fit. You'll become happier and more satisfied in your life, resulting in natural and effortless improvements to your physical health. An October purchase will be a personal victory. Libra and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 14, 19, 33 and 27.