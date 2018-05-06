Horoscopes: Sunday, May 6, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're trying to make things better. True, sometimes this starts with a complaint. The classy way is not to voice it. Ponder it a while instead. Observe more closely. Try to see into the heart of the issue.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If people are wondering what you're going to say, you're in a good position. You have their attention. And if what you say surprises, delights or intrigues them further, you're golden.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To be loyal is to be supportive when you agree and voice your opinion when you don't. If you were disloyal, you'd just leave. Instead, you speak your mind.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you know you're shooting for an unlikely outcome, it's great to have fun with the process. The more unlikely it is, the more fun you should have, otherwise what's in it for you?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You invest in your interactions. You want to get it right, but more than that, you want to make a connection – nothing weighty or weird, just enough to produce that spark that lets people know they are seen and important in this world.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The way most people deal with noise is by making more noise. Better yet, attempt a form of communication that speaks beyond what sound waves can carry.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). For today, the best order of things will be the order in which they naturally need to happen. The best time to do things will be when they are necessary. You don't need to fret, only to get building.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're doing quite a lot on your list, crossing things off, if not actually, then at least mentally. But why not actually? Make an official plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What is standing in the way of being able to guarantee an excellent outcome? Ponder how you might take dominion over or eliminate some of the factors that are out of your control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When the pond is muddy, you can't clear the water by stirring it. It's inaction that allows things to clear. Sometimes you just have to wait for things to settle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are actions and patterns that were fine in the past but you're not willing to repeat. Don't waste time judging who you were. Accept that you're on to something different; enjoy yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you had to choose either fear of failure or fear of fear, you'd choose the first one any day. Bottom line: Winners fail more times. Success depends on getting used to the fear of failure and doing the thing anyway.