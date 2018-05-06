Horoscopes: Saturday, May 5, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maintaining a positive attitude is often a matter of putting things in the right scale. Some things cannot be measured on their own. They need to be assessed in the greater scheme of things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you find yourself spending a lot of time convincing yourself that you're right, chances are you're not, at least not completely. There's good fortune in this chance to be thorough, retracing your steps to find the one you missed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While people around you are trying to find their edge, play their advantage and determine the opportunity, you'll be focused on mutually fulfilling exchanges. Success will be yours over and over.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Trying out a slightly different personality can be as easy as poking your head into one of those cardboard cutouts at tourist spots. You duck in to try it out and maybe get a bit silly, getting a smile out of those around you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll pick up the burden that's already there, but you're careful not to create anything new to carry. You don't want to require help with your load. You want to keep your independence, and that means keeping it light.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Most voting doesn't happen on a ballot. It happens with body language – a smile, a frown, a nod – or the attention you give others or, most commonly, your money. You'll vote many times oday.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Adults often continue parenting themselves in their head in the way they were parented as children. But you can also customize your inner-parenting style to suit the life you have now and the person you want to become.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In real time, action prevails where words fail. But when it's about the past or the future, the words win. The story that's told can overwrite the story that happened and shape tomorrow's story, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your opinion matters – not only to you but also to those who watch you. You're a thought leader, whether you realize it or not. You're really careful to be fair and also discreet if that's what seems right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Finally, you'll hear the words you've been waiting for. Now you can move forward. The work is really just beginning, but early results will show up to encourage you in these first stages.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Today represents a quick perspective shift. You really will see things as your loved one does (at least as much as it is humanly possible to do that), and your relationship will improve because of it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are not motivated by money alone, though you may be highly motivated by a challenge involving a monetary prize. It's the other factors that make the goal so juicy to you.