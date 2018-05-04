Horoscopes: Friday, May 4, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It may be argued that there is no such thing as perfection, and yet the peaceful feeling that comes over you this afternoon will fit the description. No work required here.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Getting someone to like you, buy from you or agree to your plan will be a bit like grabbing at space. So don't try for it.

Instead, be a model of cool.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Everyone is defensive about something. Finding out what triggers you to act defensively is just the information you need to become mighty. It's a valuable gift.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When people talk about what they're going to do, you'll be supportive and encouraging, though part of you wonders if what you're hearing is really so. Time will tell. Better to be busy than wordy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People project their hopes and wishes on each other in the early stage of relationships. Later, with a more accurate picture, some of it won't fit. You're fine with this. You live in reality.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's so simple. Rested people are better behaved! Getting more sleep is one of the most effective steps to becoming healthier – plus it's free. It will require you to make a plan though.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're loveable and down deep you know it, but it sure feels nice to get some feedback to that effect to drive the point home. In fact, people who neglect the niceties run the risk of being replaced by more effusive company.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You need a teacher to learn. Even "self-made" people have teachers; maybe in the form of books or heroes they model. Don't be afraid to try out new teachers. Why take the first influence that comes along?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Before you go risking rejection, one thing that might be helpful to find out would be what it typically takes to get to "yes." While atypical things work all the time, you'll do well to get a little more information on the matter.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You want to be where there's laughter, color and interest – maybe a little chaos, too. You're due for the sort of fun that can't be had without a lot of rules.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Paper theories are all well and good, but you can't tell how things will fly in the so-called real world until you do the experiment. This will take some daring and a bit of money, too.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Knowing how a thing is made will either inspire you to like it more or less. Are you ready to find out which? This hazy moment of limited knowledge is like a bubble of possibility you're not too eager to burst.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 4). You may not see the big picture clearly right now, but the sort of magic is coming together that you wouldn't have planned. All you have to do is fulfill the obligations of the moments, which will link together and open in wondrous ways. Also, ask for what you want and know what you like because people will aim to please you. Scorpio and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 2, 27 and 15.