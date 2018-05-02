Horoscopes: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are people you keep returning to over and over. It's as though all of the turns eventually lead you back to each other. Your thoughts, intentions or lives will once again intersect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The reason you're not sure you want to leap at the chance for more power is that you realize the implications. To accept authority is to accept responsibility.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Many people have the courage of their convictions without ever checking to make sure that they are indeed in the right. Not you. You'll put it to the test. If you have to fight, you want to be sure you're fighting for the right side.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Perhaps the idea of a peaceful world is too far into fantasyland to be a reasonable possibility, but what about peace in your own heart? You can overcome whatever is stopping that.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In an effort to be understood, some will explain so much of the process that it actually makes things a lot more complicated. As you go about your day, seek simplicity. Simplicity needs less explanation, not more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're conscientious and you want to help, so you think about what you're going to say. Maybe you don't need to worry so much about this. The right words follow the right thoughts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's a point in which the knife cannot get any sharper. If you keep sharpening it past that point, it will blunt. Know when your work is done, and then don't work past that point.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are things you would like to be certain of, but even if you were, it still wouldn't bring you the security you seek; it would give you only the illusion of security. So consider letting go of your questions and the need to predict life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People sometimes oppose one another without knowing why and then look for faults and other reasons that will delegitimize the opposition. It's a game. Take the high road. Don't play.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You've had advocates and champions in your life, so you know what the role is and how it's best played. Take it on for yourself today. Be the support you need and deserve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Relationships get interesting – and maybe even spectacular. This is, in no small part, because of your expectations. Now it's all a delightful surprise.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's a coin toss feel to the day. Though you're interested in the outcome, you don't have a preference. You don't mind what happens because you're covered regardless.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 2). Your greatness requires nothing more than what you already have. Polish that and you'll wind up shining brighter than ever. A special relationship will improve your domestic flow and your health, too. Deals will favor you in July and November. Because you do well on a test, new opportunity opens in September. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Lucky numbers: 6, 39, 1, 25 and 40.