Horoscopes: Monday, April 30, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Even though the way a person acts is a reflection of who he or she really is, you still get the strange feeling that you are someone other than the person enacting your behavior.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In machinery operation and in life, if you grip the controls harder than is necessary, it will limit your range of motion and lengthen your response time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Patterns establish themselves whether we want them to. It's why some things are better not to start up at all. Steer clear of actions that lead down a bad path.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Spatial balance is a key to beauty in many art forms, including relationships. Too much closeness is stifling. Too much distance leaves nothing to grab on to. Seek the optimal spacing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Many people are willing to be sold on an idea; it's fun to be seduced. Whether it's a seduction to get you to buy a product, join a group or be personally enticed, you're no easy mark. You want the truth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). All natures are pure – and cannot be otherwise – though not all intentions are. Many want the highest good for all when it's also what their ego wants. Not you. Your intent is pure.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It will be challenging to assign the proper scale for the matters that affect our lives. Emotions could cause you to improperly or unhelpfully magnify or minimize the impact of things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Ask yourself why you're holding on to something. Is it because you're afraid of what would change if you let go? If fear is the only thing holding you back, remind yourself that change is the only inevitable constant of life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being attached to the appearance of things will hold you back from knowing the real essence of them. Forget what things are supposed to be so you can find out what they really are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're happy to be the witness, not the judge. You may be asked to give a verdict anyway, but think twice before you do. Even innocuous opinions could have an unintended influence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll be like the moon, influencing from afar, not having to force or even touch anything to affect it, moving and changing everything about life on earth by simply obeying its nature.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're mild-mannered when that's what's appropriate, which is what will be appropriate most of the day. But there will be moments when intense emotions will help you go at the purpose harder.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 30). You're so excellent at giving your focused attention, respect and love to those around you. You'll be a central figure in many people's lives. May represents a fun influx of resources. A gamble pays off in July. Though you have no fixed plan, you'll arrive in October at a place many work for years to get to. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 49, 5, 22, 13 and 45.