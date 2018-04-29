Horoscopes: Sunday, April 29, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You won't know until you take action. The action will be your education. Once you've set an intention that is right for you, stop thinking. Sense opportunity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do not doubt in the magical potential of this day. Though we sometimes don't have control over the ending, the beginning is quite another story.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll

notice how your emotions seem to change the passage of time. Maybe you can't control time or emotion, but you can certainly alter the way you experience them with your focus.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are two ways to be free: to have so much of something that you can't possibly run out of it or to have so little of it that you have nothing to lose.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though it may seem that influencing others by example is the best way, it may actually be the only way. So be the person you want them to be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll be cleansed – not by some stroke of magic but by the desire to simplify and the will to follow through. The first part is always the hardest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're in the mood to create something and then give it away. Creation is so invigorating to you that you have a stronger desire to make things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some data scientists believe that human behavior is more than 90 percent predictable. Yet you wouldn't have predicted today's interesting twist.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). These days, you're inclined to be of continual service because it just makes you feel good. When you serve your family and friends, you serve community and country, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You probably don't want to move today, but thinking about the possibilities will make you appreciate your life anew, while an intriguing future starts to take form in your imagination.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you could move, where would you move to? You probably won't go there any time soon, but there are elements of this place you could bring into your life now, and reap the emotional benefits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People will do strange things to meet love, worth and identity needs. Though you may be puzzled by their actions, you can relate to the need, and that will help you understand each other and get along together.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 29). A bonus in the next 10 weeks is the first sign of a new income stream. You'll be taken care of and given the treatment you deserve. By June, your social circle buzzes with new energy, and you'll find your interests changing, too. September's domestic improvements also help relationships. So much love in your scene! Leo and Scorpio adore you. Lucky numbers: 6, 20, 1, 11, 38.