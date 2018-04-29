Horoscopes: Saturday, April 28, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Scientists suggest that people who believe they are good at multitasking often do the worst on lab tests having to do with multitasking. What needs doing will be accomplished by a focused mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Someone who seeks security is not going to understand your need for excitement and risk, but maybe they'll still be a good counterbalance to your team.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In improv groups, the rule is: "Don't break the magic." Commit fully to the make-believe world or don't even go there.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're brave and insightful. Friends appreciate this about you. However, those who don't want to be found out might be nervous with your observant eye.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). How can you maintain a relaxed state around people who make you nervous? Spend time there when you're alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Show yourself that you care about your own comfort. To be pampered isn't always to be spoiled. Sometimes it's just the way of getting back to yourself, reminding yourself that the body you live in needs care, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Group

dynamics are influenced by logistics and will change in cultures. A family member who is at a distance is thinking of you and may even be thinking of moving closer to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're getting to know someone. It will happen in small, lighthearted interactions. In time, you'll realize that memory has woven these positive short interactions into a strong bond.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You really admire the kind of people who will put aside their own baggage, reservations and preferences in order to fit into and appreciate the situation at hand. You're like this, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People want to know that they've been helpful and that they matter. Does the content of the small talk really make a difference? Don't argue semantics.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The first time you take a trip always seems longer than subsequent trips down the same road. It's because you're noticing more. Noticing gives you more time per second.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you care about something, you slow down to understand it as thoroughly as you can. You read it instead of scan it, eat it instead of taste it, use it instead of try it. Focus on what you care about, and focus deeply on it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 28). You'll become a role model. Your excellence in an area is part of this, but it's not the biggest part. Your success has more to do with the way people feel around you: nurtured, helped and seen. You make wondrous things happen, many of which you'll get to enjoy, and a lot you'll never know about, as your kindness has a life beyond you. Leo and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 13, 6, 1 and 35.