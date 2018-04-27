Horoscopes: Friday, April 27, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). This circumstance at work is potentially very tricky. Maybe you feel as though you've done it before, but it wasn't like this. You can think of all that other stuff as practice for what's to come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The careful listener will learn everything there is to know through casual conversation. You're such a person, if you want to be. Much will depend on how badly you want to know.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Most of the day will seem to be spent in recovery mode as you react to one thing after another. Get up. That's where the glory is.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Conversation will flow; commerce will happen quickly; the trends you take part in will gather momentum. Forwarding your own interests will have to do with the levity of your attitude.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're not an open book. You're more like a diary, with a lock - and then another lock on each chapter. Each chapter requires a different key, and there are some chapters with no key to at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You drive a hard bargain, but only sometimes. When the situation feels right, you don't even drive a bargain. The bargain seems to drive you. Mutually satisfying deals are struck in the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You sometimes feel close to people you don't know, and that's because you are close to them. You don't have to know a person in a daily and real sort of way to know that you have compatible minds, made from the same stuff.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If life is like an exam (and it feels that way today), then it's not the kind of test where everyone gets the same questions. Rather, your test is different from the test of the person next to you. It does no good to copy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

Justice will be served, and you'll be a huge part of why and how this happens. Fight for those who cannot stand up for themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It is possible for relationships to take a new direction at any time. However, where there's a void to be filled, it will be much easier to find someone new than to try to bend an existing relationship into a new mold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The pressure you feel is because you've

decided there's something to uphold, but you could just as easily go the other way. You don't have to be anything to anyone.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whether you're traveling the interstate or the road of life, there's nothing more irritating than a backseat driver. It cuts out a lot of confusion to work out this mission solo.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 27). You're onto something. You know it, and the world knows it. There will be a bit of a journey before the deals get made. The generosity you give others will make things happen in their lives. You will lead with love, without strings or guilt. What comes of this will be more important than money, although that comes, too. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 5, 20, 13 and 28.