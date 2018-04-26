Horoscopes: Thursday, April 26, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). On this emotionally stretchy day, time feels elastic, too. Forever can mean lifetimes or seconds. So don't worry about how long a thing takes. The flow of doing it... that's what matters.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). So many social constructs are well-meaning traditions that, for some reason, have lost their purpose. They no longer do what they're supposed to.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The small space between the sleep and the dream holds the most concentrated stuff of your day. Who or what inhabits that space right now? There's more to be done about this, and you're ready.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Comebacks are stronger than setbacks. You'll be thinking about a past defeat. The tides have changed. The scene is different, and there's optimism. If you try again, much will go right about it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your communication style is an easy thing to love. You listen without interrupting, speak without accusing, express without dominating. If everyone were like you, peace would spread.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll decide what to do based on who will be there. You'll think about how different people highlight different aspects of your personality. You'll prioritize those who bring out your playfulness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). All you have to do is an internet search to know that you are not alone in your difficulties. Actually, someone in your immediate circle can relate to your problem more than you might have guessed. Speak up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some people smile when it rains, while others run for cover. For you it depends on the day, your mood, whom you're with, and what you're wearing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When the pressure is on, you stay cool and do the right thing. But when the pressure is off - that can be more challenging. Creativity will solve it. You have plenty of that!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The biggest heartbreaker isn't a person, it's an expectation. Good news: Expectations are much easier to manage than people. Use what you know to get ahead of potential disappointment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's funny how quickly you forget what you can do, what you're good at, what you've solved. It's a good reason to write things down. Friends from the past are invaluable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's the aim: to retrieve the item, to get the go-ahead, to earn the amount. Then there's the deeper aim: to live fully and gracefully and beautifully. It's the secret mission inside the mission.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 26). There's a happy vibration to your personal life that spills onto the things you create. You're building a life around helping people, but it won't feel like that at first. Education is where it starts. You'll influence a group, and then the group will influence you. Two trips will give you the opportunity to heal family bonds. Leo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 33, 17 and 42.