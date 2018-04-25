Horoscopes: Wednesday, April 25, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Today it will be better to end one thing and start another than to spin in circles in territory you know all too well. Growth means reaching a new height. You can't grow without becoming familiar with another altitude.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The biggest obstacle today will be pride. To be seen in a certain way may seem much more important than it really is. Don't forget that connection happens in vulnerability, not in strength.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In theory, your feeling good doesn't have to do with the behaviors of others. However, life is not a theory. You're continually surprised by how you are connected to and separate from others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be in touch with your wildness, perhaps not fully on board with it, but that's the nature of wildness. The logical part of you cannot tame it, only admire it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If there's a way to make things more splendid, you'll find it because you're looking for it. The competition is part of this, but it quickly becomes something you do for your own satisfaction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Our moon may not be responsible for life here, but its influence on the tide and weather certainly plays a part in our development. Similarly, someone orbiting you will have a profound influence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are energy. Energy moves in waves; waves move in patterns; patterns create rhythm. So you are energy and rhythm, with the ability to change it according to your artistic whim.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Other people's wealth and attractiveness can be an irritant. Usually you are unfazed by this, but you wouldn't be human if it didn't bother you occasionally. Don't think of it as competition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Connect with animals. Animals are experts at being in the moment and are almost never thinking about their income taxes instead of being present.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Is this a pointless game you're playing? The fact that there is no prize or punishment involved will allow for the playful mindset you need in order to gain some skills. You'll use these skills to do something of consequence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There is quite a lot of busywork, and it really does matter. Without the proper procedures and paperwork, things won't go smoothly. This is worth your time, but don't let it take up your whole day.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). This is a day of self-discovery. You'll learn about yourself by tuning in to different parts of your life and relationships, such as what you're looking forward to and what you're dreading.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 25). An exciting and productive four weeks will kick off this solar return. Relationships will become the focus in June: Some turning softer and more pleasant; others becoming efficient business arrangements. The discipline you create in one aspect of your life will transfer to other areas. Aquarius and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 7, 30, 22 and 19.