Horoscopes: Tuesday, April 24, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Curiosity is among your most useful talents, as it will lead you to experience wonder, triumph, satisfaction and dissatisfaction. (Those last two will be equally important to a fulfilling life.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're good at uncovering the facts, hearing the facts through the fiction and giving the facts in an unbiased way. Today's talent for truth will make you an invaluable part of a quest for justice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have developed some mental tricks to help you get around obstacles, avoid conflict and rise above trouble. You may not even be fully aware of exactly how you do this, but someone will notice and follow your lead today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). No saints were canonized for counting other people's sins. Those who focus on others' sins make sin their focus.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It is possible to train your mind to be stronger than your emotions. You'll seek this kind of mastery. Clearly, emotions run amok do not contribute in a positive way to what you're trying to build in your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The temptation to share prematurely will be there. Exciting things are coming together, but it's still early. Work quietly and your success will speak for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some people are easier to be around than others, but that doesn't make a relationship any more or less correct. An uncomfortable relationship can be the greatest teacher on earth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). From a distance, the rolling fog is mysterious, beautiful, mystical... but when you're in the thick of it, it can be maddeningly disorienting. Seek higher mental ground. Avoid states of perplexity by rising above them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Seeing the problems that really do exist isn't pessimism; it's actually a form of optimism. If you didn't think there might be something to be done about it, you wouldn't have the guts to see it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The creative process is your joy. The products that come of it can bring some fleeting satisfaction as well, but it's almost unmentionable in comparison with the great feeling that comes from being in the flow of your work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You may not have all the skills you need to make something happen, but you're getting them. Try again. Also, keep a record of your efforts so you can avoid making the same mistake twice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). While joy feels better, sadness can be beautiful, too. It can wash over you like a wave in a moment of connection that makes you appreciate and value life.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 24). It's been a while since you saw truly serene circumstances, but this year brings several moments of profound peace and beauty. You'll appreciate them, too, because of all the bustle and hard work represented in other moments. There will be five significant gatherings, meaningful to your group and your legacy. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 3, 39, 6 and 12.

