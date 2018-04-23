Horoscopes: Monday, April 23, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Breezy conversations are good for everyone, and if you can find a reason to laugh lightheartedly with someone, you're part of what's good in the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You like to think that you have lots of options, yet in reality, three to five will be better than endless possibilities. You don't have the time to investigate today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your intuition is working, and you may pick up on the tiniest signal or come up with a strange, accurate bit of information from out of the blue. Take it as a sign that you're headed in a good direction.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). We sometimes create a false boundary just so that we can play a game, but the reality is that life is often more of a circular scenario in which there really is no choosing sides.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There is no "whatever" in your vocabulary today because you know your preferences, and you're not afraid to explain them to people in the nicest way possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The venture has to be exciting enough to pull you forward, or you're not likely to investigate further. This has more to do with what fits into your life and meshes with your current interests than anything else.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When will you finally get time to spend on the thing that really matters to you? When you make the time. Willfully take control of the schedule and you'll make this happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can cut down on the chaos, wonder and worry of human interaction when you follow this communication pattern: Tell them what you're going to do. Do it. Tell them what you did.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The next excitement doesn't seem to be happening in the expected moment. It makes sense to buy some time, but of course, time isn't usually bought with money. The currency that frequently works is charm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your tolerance of what you already know is wearing thin. You've an appetite for adventure, but you may not be sure about the amount of risk you're willing to endure for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In your head, you're sorting through a relationship, while your life sorts through the day-to-day of your current routine. Evolution is inevitable. You're ready to thrive together in new ways.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No one is born strong. Strength is merely weakness handled proactively. The knowledge or belief that you're lacking in some way is an invitation to the new you.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 23). A buoyant spirit will be your cosmic birthday gift. Your physical energy will be high, too, and exercise will be your ticket to feeling good about several areas of your life. The relationship sector brings entertainment, validation and the best kinds of challenge. You'll have periods of hard work juxtaposed with deeply relaxing fun. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 28 and 11.

