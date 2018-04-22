Horoscopes: Sunday, April 22, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't add water to a full cup, and you won't get anything new flowing through your life until you pour out some of the old stuff. Being open to new starts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you don't know what to say, you're in a good place. It means you're recognizing the need for discernment. People get in trouble for overusing their lips.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Can you love the art and hate the artist? Certainly people whose work you admire have done things you don't, making you grapple with conflicting feelings.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some say, "Don't dumb it down." Others say, "Give it to me as if you were teaching a 5-year-old." The better you understand the easier you can explain it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What would you have to be doing to tell yourself that you're doing great? More than likely, this is really about feeling rather than doing. Drop the few judgments that are holding you back.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You want to be involved in someone's life without fostering a situation that feels heavy to you. Whatever you do, do it for you - because you want to and because it energizes you to give.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Once you get into a lot of "always" and "never" rules, some of the art goes out the window. Though there are definitely the "always" and "never," most of life is in the colorful in-between.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's as if you're in charge of the burner of your life, and when you want to bring things down to a simmer, all you have to do is turn it all down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People generally say "can we talk?" when it's about something significant and potentially unpleasant. You want to talk when there's nothing wrong, and that's a lot more fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Research is excellent when you have the time, but it can also be a procrastination tactic. Be honest with yourself. Do you already have enough information to go on? Dive in. Get busy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's really never too late for a new beginning. You don't even have to wait for the sun to go down. Tomorrow is new, obviously - but so is an hour from now. So is a breath from now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Decisions have a way of clarifying everything. You make up your mind and then put it to rest. This is mostly between you and you. Your life has to feel good to you on the inside for you to take effective action.

