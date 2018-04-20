Horoscopes: Friday, April 20, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're somehow involved in a game of chicken, and it's still unclear who is going to back down first. Of course, it will be the one who needs to be right more than they need to be smart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Someone believes that he or she is contributing to your happiness. Is that really the case? If so, perhaps reward is due in the form of appreciation. If not, it's time to communicate your wants.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are so empathetic today that you will echo the feelings of those around you with your own heart. It is important to get something done, and you work where you won't be disturbed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are very important to all of this - vital, even. Inseparable, actually. The ocean is the wave, and the wave is the ocean. So don't waste a minute doubting your relevance. Jump in, contribute.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's said that it's not the having or the getting that bring happiness, but the giving. If this is true, why is it so much fun to have and get? You'll experience all three today. You'll get; you'll have; you'll give.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The light is different in each different place, in each moment, and so you'll see things differently. Fortune favors you as you refrain from making statements or decisions that are absolute in nature.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's a flow to all you do today. Does it really matter how this is happening? Don't stop to analyze whether this comes from within or moves you from the outside. Just enjoy it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The easy way is actually the hard way. Push past the fear that makes you want to back down from the action - from the thing that must be done to move you into who you want to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Beware of what looks cool but can't deliver on its promise. If it doesn't work, it doesn't work. In some cases, looking cool is important, but sooner or later the piper must be paid.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Emotions, responsibilities, relationships, possessions - all baggage. Baggage is necessary. That's why we pack it for the journey. But the more you have, the more it weighs, the more you pay.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Following the path of least resistance is a way to get moving, but once you're moving, take charge of where you're going. Just remember that all traps have easy, juicy offerings up front.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are no improvements that happen without difficulty. You pay with work or sweat. You pay with money you earned or someone earned. There was effort somewhere in the chain. Today you're deciding what's worth it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 20). It's like you can grow things with your eyes. You see the good in people, and they will become better because of it. Also, you'll focus on the part of your financial life that's working the best, and you'll wind up making what you need to move forward with a venture with the potential to free your time and your mind. Pisces and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 1, 11, 28 and 18.

