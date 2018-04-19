Horoscopes: Thursday, April 19, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether or not you consciously seek the company of kindred spirits, as you spend more time with the things that matter to you, they come out of the woodwork, interested in what you're doing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can feel better by concentrating on looking better, and you can look better by concentrating on feeling better. No matter how you approach it today, you are on the up and up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don't always claim credit for the marvelous outcomes you create. Today you'll likely give others more credit than they deserve, which will be a morale raiser.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your guiding luminary, the moon, doesn't prefer one state to the other. Whether in shadows or fully seen, the moon's allure pulls the tides. Your magnetism will work in similarly powerful ways.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you come to the intersection, look both ways no matter what color the lights are. Junctures of all kinds are best handled with pause. The breath you take in between will cleanse and renew.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may have entrusted someone with a job they weren't quite ready for. Now it's time to reassess whether a cast change is needed, or perhaps there's a way to better fit the available talent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As the sign of the scales, you can often speak to justice. However, today it's about measuring, not commenting on measurement. In judging we become as bad as, if not worse than, that which we judge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In a gold rush, the miners risk a lot to get rich. You know who gets rich without the risk? Those who sell shovels. You can provide something desperately needed by those around you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Because the mere idea of being bored stresses you out, you'll make exciting plans - and just in time! Monotony is so loathsome to you that it could actually weaken your immune system.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Are you really in a game that only one team can win, or is this more like a journey in which people can help each other? Competition has its place, and that place is not called Everywhere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're not trying to control anyone; you're just making sure that others aren't controlling you. Setting a boundary isn't an offensive move, but it could be taken that way. Use diplomacy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People won't agree on what's real, how it happened, what's important, or how best to proceed. But they will agree that something has to be done, and many are ready to begin to sort it out.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 19). A job you've been at for a while will fascinate you further as you give it even more of your attention. And this isn't the only thing being revealed to you on deeper levels this year. The details of a special relationship will be glorious and captivating. And there's an enthralling venture in October that brings money for years. Libra and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 11, 45, 21, 7 and 19.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.