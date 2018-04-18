Horoscopes: Wednesday, April 18, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Humans are fallible creatures with a capacity to learn and grow. You don't mind when someone criticizes you today. It's a chance to improve and solve something you've been struggling with.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The wise Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius suggested that it is not the external things that pain us, but our judgment of them. To alleviate stress, change your mind about something today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Some people throw stones; other people build with them. Figure out whom you're dealing with. What hangs in the balance here may be your heart.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When people act out of love, it brings them together. When they act out of fear, it drives them apart. This is why no one can be forced, intimidated or manipulated into loyalty, affection or love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Ask any pilot: Course correction is more or less a constant. To avoid storms and air traffic, pilots are constantly making adjustments to the flight plan. Today's course will require this of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). So much about the day's interactions won't be personal. Stay a bit detached to see how things work. Bottom line: The person you want to pay attention to you will need some extra reason to do so.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As for the rules of the game, it's not what they are that matter - rather, it's that all of the players agree on them. You may have to break it down point by point.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The cosmic suggestion is to throw kindness like confetti- straight up, so it can rain down. If you aim kindness, or confetti, too forcefully, injury can occur.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Take a look around you to determine whether your surroundings are supporting you in the direction you want to grow. Location isn't everything, but right now it's much more important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'd like to know you're on the same page as those under your charge. But if you give them too much of the plan up front, they'll either be intimidated by the task, or they'll second-guess you. Keep it on a need-to-know basis.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People will do illogical things to regain power. They will act irrationally to preserve a sense of self. If you want them to be predictable and manageable, pose no threat whatsoever.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Small problems can become big problems. Good news: It won't take you very long to rectify the seemingly inconsequential issues (that actually have great potential for consequence).

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 18). There's something new to want out of this year. It may seem overly simplistic, but it's really the way it will go: You'll believe in yourself, and you'll make it happen. You'll change your morning ritual in May, and this will change everything. Friends and family will contribute differently than they did before. A gamble pays off in November. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 2, 22, 8 and 43.

