Horoscopes: Tuesday, April 17, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When relationships go through changes, both people in the relationship are a part of that. The very nature of relationships is co-involvement. Today the blame and credit are likely to be misplaced. It's something to think over.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Want to find out everything? All you have to do is ask, "How are you?" and the story comes out. Share your story, too; otherwise, it's not as fun (or as fair)!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're the star of someone's thoughts today. And while you're not quite the person they think you are (you're so much deeper), you might have fun trying on the role.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You want to explore, but there's plenty to do right where you are. A few minutes of novelty is all you need to refresh your outlook.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whatever "it" is will require hard work. Which isn't always heavy lifting or hours of toil. Hard work is getting it done, even if "it" is mostly thinking something through. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're not getting the response you desire. It's not something you're entitled to; rather, it's a puzzle to solve. An experimental approach will work well for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today's question can be taken different ways and directed to yourself or others: "Who do you think you are?" The answer will change by the minute.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When social impetus to be with the group plays against the fact that there's apparently nothing in the situation for you, boredom ensues. But there is something here for you. You'll have to dig deeper.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Passion isn't needed for achievement, but it often leads to it. The passionate person usually gets there sooner, too, because it is fast-burning fuel. Today you'll be propelled by your passion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A secret is supposed to be something hidden or unknown. And yet, secrets are told and sold every day, in books and on billboards, in texts and on television. That's why your ability to really keep a secret is remarkable and rare.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Like a good murder mystery novel or a Steven Soderbergh movie, some things are best presented in jumbled puzzle pieces that you have to put together. That will be half the fun today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Sometimes happiness has you cheering. Other times it inspires quiet reverie. Happiness can move you to tears, make you dance, write, sing or drive long distances. Stay flexible so you can recognize it however it shows up.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 17). You'll experience a sharp uptick in confidence, self-sufficiency and ambition over the next two months. You'll often find yourself in a serious schedule with big responsibility. So when it's time to play, be sure to have fun like it's your birthright. The education you get in November will markedly increase your means. Pisces and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 5, 49, 30 and 13.

