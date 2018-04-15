Horoscopes: Sunday, April 15, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Rest is an important component to keeping your energy high. The quality of your sleep really matters, too. It's something to plan for - how you're going to ward off possible distractions; that's how much it matters now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). For a relationship to work well, both parties should agree on what the boundaries are. This is best done organically, though, because people may agree in theory to things that they do not agree with in practice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's a latent potential in you that you will know only when you get in the environment that makes you find it and use it. That will not be a comfortable process. Greatness and comfort rarely go together.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today feels a bit like a trivia game in which you know the answers but can hardly believe your own recollection of them. Producing small bits of hidden information from the way-back brings a unique kind of satisfaction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Instead of thinking you can accomplish a task with sheer grit and will, you will humbly (and brilliantly) recognize your reliance on the right tools and a conducive environment to accomplish your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Intelligence is not fixed. No matter how smart a person is, they can learn more - or they can go the other direction. At times today, you may feel that you're out of your element, but your choice to push yourself will pay off later.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Life in society is role-playing. Don't be afraid to switch roles. Also, you don't have to worry too much about being qualified for a role. The role will be your teacher and qualifier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Theory and experience are never the same. No matter how much you read, prepare and train with a simulator, you're not doing it for real until you're doing it for real. There is always a leap from theory to practice. Take it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Is your environment at odds with who you are or who you want to be? Maybe you can move things around to make them fit better. But also consider whether that's enough. Perhaps it's time for a bigger sort of change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You might thrill to taking your generosity in a sneaky direction - giving anonymously, setting people up for a win, helping behind the scenes. You might pull it off, but you could just as easily get found out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The breakthrough probably won't happen when you're at work on the project. Instead, it will come after the much-needed rest you have after a period of intense exertion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Once, you sought the path of least resistance, and it didn't work out that way at all. You are better off for it. A life of ease would make you stuck and confused. You're too big to swim in shallow water.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 15). You'll be strongly encouraged to share what's yours - not exactly a gift but an occurrence that makes you better and richer in many ways. Your past catches up to you in a very rewarding way in May. Karmic payback can be reinvested to do more good in the world. The love sector gets sweeter with travel in August. Pisces and Gemini adore you. Lucky numbers: 5, 20, 3, 35, 42.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.