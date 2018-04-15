Horoscopes: Saturday, April 14, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Can you trick yourself into better behavior? Experiment to see what makes you feel more generous.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In the movie theater, people sit together in the dark to look on the bright side - or the dramatic, adventurous, fantastical, horrific or thrilling side. In movies and in life, darkness shows contrast.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Seeing someone or something from your past makes you realize what you've

really got to get back to. Now you have a different perspective.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). At the end of the day, you may not see all that happened today as progress, but hopefully you'll sense that it has made you better in ways you couldn't have anticipated all by yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you're bored, you can bet that others are, too. The difference is that you have the guts to do something about it, while others may not.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Play potentially tricky scenarios out in your head, because it will pay to think ahead this weekend. Forethought will help you manage the impression you make, and the expectations of others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's weird, but humans place higher value on what's scarce than what's available, even if what's available is better in most quantifiable ways. You want people to value it; make it scarce.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In play, children can become professionals, get married, perform acts of heroism and be super in any way, all within the span of the game. You'll feel playful and can take on any role you desire.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you go after too personal and specific a result, you'll tire out the people around you who aren't invested in the same thing. What can you want that others want too?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Some of your dreams haven't come true, but if you really did try, then they got you into the flow of life in a way you weren't before. It's a day for taking stock and thanking your lucky stars.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're getting stronger and more independent. It only helps your relationships, as it allows you to jointly focus on building toward new adventures instead of rehashing the same old problems.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's comfort in the knowledge that people care about you. If you don't want them to bother you with their worries, don't tell them everything you're up to.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 14). Because of your loyalty and sense of duty and honor, you'll excel within a particular structure. July to September is your biggest "spurt," and you'll grow in skill, rank and stature. Promises will be exchanged in the late summer and kept for years to come. October through the year's end features lighthearted adventuring and friends. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 39, 22, 3 and 4.

