Horoscopes: Friday, April 13, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While the big dogs seem to have a clear advantage today, the words of Dwight D. Eisenhower are also true: "What counts is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight. It's the size of the fight in the dog."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What is misery, really, other than a conflict between what is and what we would have it be? Avoiding misery is not easy, but it's so simple. The acceptance of reality doesn't give misery an inch.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Anyone who has waited tables before can tell you that hungry people can be mean. Be a nicer human so you get what you need before it becomes a pang.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Curiosity can be a very attractive quality, especially when directed toward the people around you. Today your curiosity will lead you to delightful and enlightening interactions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). For some, getting ready for a party is more fun than than the party itself. Hopefully that won't be the case, but since it's a possibility, you might as well have fun with the preparations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Feelings may be generally mutual, but they are not specifically the same. It will take time to understand how another person thinks of you, though you'll never understand it fully.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though you take great pleasure in fantasizing about what will happen on that distant day when your hard work pays off, do be mindful not to wear out the day before it gets here.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's one thing to know what you need and quite another to be bold enough to ask for it. You win on both accounts, and though your courage may not net the thing you want right away, it will impress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Socializing is like a group dance. When the solo comes up, the rest of the company shouldn't go limp and lifeless. They should serve as support, either in movement or stillness, poised to frame the big picture.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your next move is one to consider carefully. How will it affect the others? Who will agree? Who will object? Should you inform all beforehand? It's better to ask forgiveness than permission.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You may not fully understand your feelings for another, and you would be hard-pressed to define the relationship. Right now it's how you treat one another that really matters.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). With a person who will only give 10 percent to the relationship, 90 percent will be required of you. Are you willing? Is it worth it? Consider the big picture.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 13). Knowing that it's the sensory experiences that will be remembered for years to come, you'll travel, take in different foods and make an effort to meet new people during this vivid, fast-paced solar return. Relatedly, you'll be extremely creative. You'll apply that creativity to pursuits personal and financial. Aquarius and Virgo adore you. Lucky numbers: 17, 32, 48, 3, 8.

