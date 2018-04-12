Horoscopes: Thursday, April 12, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Tune your super-sensitive soul in to the needs of those you love. It's like you can hear someone's faint, subliminal cry for help.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). On the horizon you'll catch a glimmer of what's to come. Don't mistake this for a fixed destiny. If the picture that's coming together isn't what you want, you can still change it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Who will you be when you grow up? The question doesn't go away at 10 or 20 or 50. It persists. Your introspective mood will bring a new take on the matter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life is easier when you are the favorite, as you will be today. It also doesn't hurt that you reward people for their special care with your warm reception.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Everyone is different, with different tolerances, fears and strengths. Seek out people who can handle what bothers you, and handle what you can for others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're drawn to pretty things, but you don't always realize why they look so good to you. Though aesthetics certainly contribute to your attraction, it's really cinched by the values represented.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe today's trickle of good stuff won't seem like much, but make an effort to catch some of this anyway. Then you can follow the trickle to the stream and the stream to the river, then the ocean.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have a talent you sometimes take for granted. It's like the "diamonds on the soles of her shoes" Paul Simon sang about. When the sun catches you, they'll get a glint of what you can do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Around some people you feel confident and give a top performance. Around others you can't think or talk straight. Both relationship dynamics have something to teach you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're on the lookout for a new possession, tool, relationship or practice to add to your routine. Finding the best thing isn't as important as finding the thing that fits your lifestyle best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You want to believe the best in people, though it would be foolish to always act on that assumption. For right now, hold on, reserving judgment until you can tell which way the situation is leaning.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Ask any photographer, magazine editor or model: It takes a multitude of unglamorous actions to pull off high glamour. And that's not just the case with glamour. Greatness in general is achieved through an accumulation of humble actions.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 12). Your goal is too big for one person. Others with complementary aims will assist. Assemble your team, and march forward together. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. A surprise will delight and motivate you in May. September brings a celebratory resolution of something you've been learning about or dealing with for years. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 10, 5, 27 and 19.

