Horoscopes: Wednesday, April 11, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want to be in the conversation, not the star of it. You want to be seen, not feared. You want to serve and be served, not acquiesced to. Aim to hold your own and you'll stay in the right spot.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is natural to want to bask in the indirect glory of a friend's win, a partner's achievement or a child's accomplishment. But you are more likely to celebrate people for who they are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When people don't live up to our hopes, the fault is usually in our expectations. People are generally just being themselves and cannot help if that doesn't match up with others' incorrect notions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You won't always make the right decision. And when you're the leader, it's even harder to recover from a poor decision. But you're doing your best. That's the important thing. Don't

waver, and don't get defensive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your load is heavier because of a relationship. Is that fair? Maybe not. But you agreed to this arrangement, either verbally or implicitly. There may be a way to change it and still keep your word.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don't have to try to be unique. You're effortlessly original. You'll love what happens when you take the pressure off of yourself to be anything other than that which you can't help but be.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's mostly going just fine, but for the small part that isn't, you'll take responsibility. You know you can't control what others do, so you'll work on your part of it. That's more than enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll hear stories of adversity overcome. The reason you identify with the heroes is that you are one, too, and more than capable of victory.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's always a pleasure to watch another person grow, but when that person is older than you, it's even more touching: maybe because it's unexpected; because it gives you faith in the ever evolving nature of humanity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your tendency lately is to be stricter than you need to be, especially with yourself. In a sense, it keeps you on track, but over time this could inspire a rebellion. Consider easing up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll observe a lot of waste around you, mostly because people are ignorant, misinformed or haphazard in their management of resources. They need you. Give it your best shot.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and yet it's also the most difficult to swallow. It's weird to observe people trying to be like you. It happens today, but try to cope.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 11). You'll be spotlighted for something you do beautifully; then you'll be connected with others who have related talents. You'll co-create something you all will be proud of. The financial deal you make in June will be great for your personal life, too, as long as you consider people for their character and heart above all else. Libra and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 27, 9, 16 and 40.

