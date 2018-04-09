Horoscopes: Monday, April 9, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The stakes increase, both for failure and for success. It's not a reason to back off. This is the moment to step up and take on more responsibility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Asking for things takes courage. Sometimes you ask with your words, but more often you ask with your spirit, your expectations and your ideas about what you can handle and what you deserve.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Tom Petty suggested the waiting is the hardest part. But the pain of waiting is nothing next to the pain of regret. Remember that when you're working for something that's taking its sweet time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Age isn't everything, but it isn't nothing, either. Your awareness of where you are chronologically will enrich you today. Whatever your age, you can do things that you couldn't do at other times of life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your imagination is sometimes your playground, where you stretch and toy around and get silly. Other times, such as today, imagination is your gym, where you work out the reps to get strong and ready to face a challenge.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your reality is coming into being with all the choices you are making today, plus some wildcards that get thrown into the mix. A prescient image will pop to mind tonight.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Things that you thought were fixed - biology, laws, age-old rules - are more malleable than you believed. Social and environmental factors will influence what you thought to be unchangeable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You've been the big fish in a small pond, and it felt pretty great. You're not in that pond anymore, and there are actual sharks around. This is exciting, but stay alert and swim fast.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Meeting new people will release a flood of intuition in you pertaining to current and future endeavors. You'll be able to apply these inexplicable insights over the next several days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The ones who sign up to help people don't always realize what this will entail. They are not always equipped or responsible enough for the role. You realize this and try to fill in the gaps.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some gifts are not intended as such. They earn their status as "gifts" only in the manner in which they are received. Today people will give gifts to you without knowing it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's no question this is precarious business. The risk-averse see the slip-and-fall inevitability of a slippery slope. The risk-inclined see a slalom run and the potential for glory. What do you see?

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 9). Showing up is a talent that's based in courage and tenacity. As you make it a continual practice to do what you can, you'll find that there's little you can't do. A mentor will help you apply yourself in an efficient manner and a meaningful direction. You'll make key decisions in June and August. Resist the urge to act impulsively in romantic matters. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 33, 20, 5 and 38.

