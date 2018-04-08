Horoscopes: Sunday, April 8, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can have creative insights anywhere, but you're going to have more of them in a brand-new environment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't be too quick to sum up the people and situations you encounter. Strict categorieswill make you miss the interplay.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've been unaware of the subtle influences around you. But something happens today to wake you up and help you better understand the dynamics.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What brings out your exceptional qualities? A demand for them. Today problems will demand the best parts of you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll figure out how to help another person get past a hurdle. This is no small win. The success of others will be your success.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Wearing shoes indoors is acceptable or unacceptable, depending on whose house you're in. Neither is more correct, as it's a matter of personal preference.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The new people around you have something to do with a shift in your thoughts and emotions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your

ability to accept, support and love yourself is increasing, and you like how your life is going as a result. Get radically honest on a you-to-you basis.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

Ideally, you could shed the past like a snake shedding its skin, because wearing the past is just dulling the vibrancy of the emerging you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're playful, fun, energetic and curious. Your mood is perfect for making new friends. Seeing as they don't know you, you can be anyone you want to be. Sweet liberation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll get the chance to observe possible candidates for your friendship. Take in all that you see. There are many things that can affect a person's loyalty, and opportunity should be one of them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can't see your own attractiveness in action, and you never know exactly what it is about you that's working for another person, but you can be sure it is; the response you get is proof.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 8). What you do to be stronger and kinder will also help you enjoy your life more fully. Also, it won't be bad for your image! Many will be attracted to your work and projects, and you'll be able to bank on that. Impressive things come from your family in the next seven weeks. A departure in June will help you glimpse your future. Capricorn and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 2, 30, 48 and 19.

