Horoscopes: Saturday, April 7, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The finished product may not be anything even close to what you were hoping for, but the hoping is so much fun. Shouldn't that count for something?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The tourists are trying to discover all that a place has to offer in the limited time they are going to be there. In some ways you'll feel like a tourist, traveling to new worlds close to home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Of course it's better to make something important than to make something perfect. "Important" serves the people it matters to; "perfect" serves an idea ... and very likely it's your idea!

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Go where people need you. This is the luckiest place for you now. Helping others always helps you; today it will help you immediately.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Why should things that matter most be at the mercy of things that matter least? Turn it around to the extent that you can. The first step is recognizing the problem.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are those whose main mission is to seek oppositional positions. They are teenagers; they are trolls; they are the antagonists of the story; it's their job.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today there will be things that call for an emotional response (relationships, passions) and things that don't go well when emotions are involved (investments of the monetary variety.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To relax in the company of new people is not easy for most. The awkward moments are realer and facilitate greater connection than the graceful ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

Offering a bit of grace is never a bad idea. It's not top of mind, of course. The mind tends to be topped by such things as exerting superiority. But your better angels will prevail.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The obsessive types will fare well in the current cosmic climate as they cling to one idea and won't let go until everyone is on board. You'll participate in such enthusiasm all weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If the action were distilled into a short synopsis, it would go something like this: You'll show up, appreciate what others give, give your own and then leave. Your interests will advance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're different from the others. You give great attention to the small. You learn from the meek. You have fun with the strong without joining them in the pursuits that don't serve your highest purpose.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (APRIL 7). The world responds to your friendly energy. The next 13 weeks show you working with diverse talents and adding new skills to your own arsenal. You'll be asked to commit in May. You'll be building something important in July. Investments of time and energy pay financial dividends in August. Love signs are Leo and Cancer. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 15, 3, 20 and 18.

