Horoscopes: Friday, April 6, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Situations are not stressful in their own right. It is our interpretation that drives the stress levels we experience. Thought of the day: There is always another interpretation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The bigger picture will not be served if you change the rules for every individual request. Stick to the rules today. If you make an exception for one person, then you'll have to make it for all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Sacrifice is always the necessary trade for things of value - no sacrifice, no value. Instant gratification isn't free. Oddly enough, those who get used to sacrifice begin to actually enjoy it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Human beings behave irrationally. This is the rule, not the exception. A lot of time and energy get wasted complaining about irrational things. Conserve your energy by expecting problems.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll come up with a plan. They won't all like it. Some would rally against it if they knew what it was. So, it's a good thing they don't. Keep it like that for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you set out on the journey ill-prepared and unsure, you'll be starting the way most do. This is the magic (and fun!) of being a beginner - inadequate means and imperfect odds of success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you find yourself arguing with the basic tenets of society - the way people dress, talk, or drive - you're due for some "me time," resting and stretching in more than just physical ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are those who know exactly what they want, and they are likely to get it. Though what happens after that may be that they want something else. After all, satisfaction lasts only so long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll hear from an old friend. You might be surprised by people's trajectories, and they might be surprised about yours. Surprise can be life-affirming. There is always more to know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). "Would you?" is a very different question from "Will you?" And while you'll gather some interesting information from the "Would you?", all that matters in the end is the "Will you?"

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). One behavior will not suit all outcomes. For instance, what you do to create trust is different from what you do to elicit desire. Decide on what you want to accomplish and work backward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When people are doing a certain thing to fit in with the environment and you don't feel compelled to do the same thing, consider the very fun, adventurous possibility that you might be better suited to a different environment.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 6). The solar return has so many gifts for you - a new way of thinking, a better place to work, and a chance to make a difference in the world. Family bands together for a common cause. Your investment in another person will prove to be the best way to grow. Your curiosity will lead to a beautiful alliance. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 40, 22, 11 and 9.

