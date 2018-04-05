Horoscopes: Thursday, April 5, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As it turns out, common knowledge, common sense, common courtesy and even common law aren't common to everyone. This is a mighty fine day to assume nothing and expect less.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have many fine qualities. However, today it's not so much about having a quality as it is about having the quality that will best serve the moment. You have that, too. Do you know which quality it is?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The reason people follow you is pretty simple really. Where you go, that's where the fun is. Now what will you do with this pied piper charm you possess?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The fewer words the better. Silence is your friend. Also, if this is about something visual that you're creating, the white space will be the equivalent of silence. White space is your friend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The man drove down the boulevard smoking a cigar in a convertible with a vanity license plate that said "DUES PAID." Good for him, and good for you in some way today, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In many ways, the family dynamics will echo the dynamics of each individual soul. For those who love and honor the people in their lives, love and honor comes back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some want the solution and the problem in tandem. Others want you to give them the problem so they can come up with the solution. Still others think you're being lazy if you don't start with the solution. Which option applies?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Decide on who will decide. Hint: It's you. There have been and will be times to compromise and concede. This just doesn't happen to be one of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The project is now. If not now, when? Never, most likely. And your life would be completely different in that "never" scenario. So don't miss out. You can do this.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's one in the group who will relate to you, see you for who you really are and ultimately help you the most. You'll help that person, too. Home in on your best bet.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When the demands of the day seem to exceed the personal and social resources you are able to mobilize, it's a call to action. Even it out. Reduce the demand or increase in the resources.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today's unusual emotional ride will include strange correlations and unexpected reactions. A trick: Separate what's happening from the emotion attached to it. The two should come apart pretty easily, with just a mental click.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 5). Because you're clear about what you have to offer but also open to things you might not have imagined, the unimaginable will happen. Your passion will move obstacles. Travels will inspire you to change something about your personal routines. Domestic life gets sweeter in July. New friends enter in September. Capricorn and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 38, 11 and 15.

