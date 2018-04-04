Horoscopes: Wednesday, April 4, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Try on the motto, "Anything I can do, I can do better with friends," and see how it fits. Today's luck will be delivered as you reach out, especially with a scenario you might try and handle on your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One of the great social paradoxes: Everyone hates people who are universally liked. Better to be acknowledged by one person whose opinion you value than by hundreds you don't even know.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Someday, when you've an urgent request or some exciting news to share, you'll discover that your reach is extensive and your network is mighty fine. Why? Because of the goodwill you build on days like today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Does it seem that the more you learn, the less you know? It's because learning makes you aware of the vastness of knowledge. The smartest among us are comfortable with the unknown.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Romance is a kind of enchantment. That doesn't mean it's unreal, but it's a spell, and like most spells, it can make the impossible happen. It can also be broken.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you casually connect with people just because you feel like it, you build bridges that extend from your world to theirs - bridges you'll be able to cross more or less whenever you want to.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). No matter how genius the plan is, if you don't follow it, it's worthless. So the plan doesn't have to be the "best" plan. It just has to be the one you'll follow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your great days tend to follow a formula: your favorite people, an interesting turn of events and a stroke of luck. Today's efforts will help to set up a great day in your near future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Perhaps the best way to destroy your enemies is to make them your friends. You disagree on many things; it's true. You'll also find that you agree on many things. Find the common ground.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The way you do something impossible is with a pretty simple equation. You do it in possible steps. Possibility multiplied by consistent effort over time equals impossible things done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Love isn't defined by a marriage certificate, the length of a relationship, or any act. Similarly, learning isn't defined by a certificate, class hours, or test scores. Learning is like love. It is as it does.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't have to align yourself with like minds. Maybe they emit a kind of magnetic wave, because you seem to find them wherever you go today, and the alignment happens quite naturally.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 4). This solar return starts with a long-overdue solution. The missing part shows up; the strong area overtakes weakness; an imbalance of power is set right. Your new and improved routine will create a better lifestyle for you. A major purchase happens in August, and you'll be building on this through the rest of 2018. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 20, 44, 31 and 19.

