Horoscopes: Monday, April 2, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't have a bold day and a mistake-free day and have it all be the same day. You'll have to choose. Before you do, you should know that the current astral lineup suggests that the bold day is tipped in your favor.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One way that your subconscious speaks to you is in the form of curiosity. Another way is in the form of jealousy. Both give you hints as to the endeavors that might suit your personality the best.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The people worried about being seen as less than desirable are feeling less than desirable. It's just an unsubstantiated opinion! Stamp it out. The truly desired don't care what anyone thinks.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What about compassion? What about listening? What about forgetting the societal expectations for an hour or a day? This is the way to find a heart.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It doesn't matter whether the dog saw the invitation list; the dog will bark at intruders and invited guests alike. Your adrenaline system is a little like that. The things that trigger it today may surprise you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). As for the person who finds it hard to give a compliment, you might find this fact rather suspicious. It shouldn't be difficult to prop up those around you, unless you are harboring emotional disabilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). No word? Assume the best. No news will be good news. No answer? Go along your happy way. Everything is happening in the time it's supposed to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Anyone who has taken good care of another knows the humility that requires. A servant's heart is rewarded in ways that those who don't have one would find hard to understand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Masks are stiff, fake and boring. It's almost impossible to project your own personality through one. Some will put on masks today, but you'll get better results being yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Space is a vacuum that doesn't carry sound the way air does, but the planets howl and plasma whistles nonetheless. Today you'll be like the high-powered space probe that picks up what no one else does.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your mind will be like a laser today. Lasers are used to do surgery, catch thieves and manufacture clothes. Similarly, you'll use your powers of focus in multiple and unrelated ways.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll design new habits and systems for the way you want to grow - but you won't expect others to follow, because authentic people like you live by their own rules.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 2). It will be lucky to learn new languages and communication styles. You've an energy everyone wants to cozy up to, and your social life reflects it. Positive thoughts seed a magical July and August. An investment will pay double in 2019. A deal involving three or more partners will bring good fortune. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 1, 33 and 49.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.